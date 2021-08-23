×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Reese Witherspoon Styles Studded Thong Sandals With Flowy Sundress for Family Photo

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
93rd Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon: December 2019
Reese Witherspoon: November 2019
Reese Witherspoon: May 2019
Reese Witherspoon: May 2019
View Gallery 30 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon turns up the relaxation vibes with her latest look.

The “Legally Blonde” actress was smiling with her kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe in a picture that she posted on Instagram yesterday. For the ensemble, Witherspoon wore a semi-flowy white dress that featured white embroidered designs throughout the dress.

Witherspoon donned a pair of sleek, embellished gold thong sandals that incorporated round studs and an ankle strap for maximum support.

The actress’ essential style consists of silhouettes that are classic and timeless. Her Instagram features photos of her wearing flowy sundresses, easy sweaters, vintage-inspired pieces of denim and efficient activewear. She also fancies clothing with fun patterns and vibrant colors. As it pertains to shoes, Witherspoon sports sneakers, heeled sandals, flat sandals and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Witherspoon saunters down red carpets in statement-making gowns from luxury fashion brands like Valentino, Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Nina Ricci, just to name a few. She has also posed for campaigns for brands like Lindex, Draper James and Cover Girl. Draper James is Witherspoon’s clothing line which started as a way to shine a light on her upbringing in the south. It’s a brand that only offers women’s clothing in the form of dresses, tops, sweaters and a variety of outerwear.

Related

Mary J. Blige Elevates a Halter Top and Leather Shorts With These Crystal-Covered Mules

Simone Biles Makes a Fierce Style Statement in Leopard Print Trousers, Halter Top and Chunky Heeled Sandals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Boho-Chic Vibes in a Flowy Dress and Sleek Suede Boots While Visiting Her Brother

Slip on a pair of thongs sandals and add an added relaxed twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Reese Witherspoon.

Patrizia by Spring Step Verline Sandals
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Patrizia by Spring Step Verline Sandals, $40

kate spade piazza sandals, knot, thong sandals

 

To Buy: Kate Spade Piazza Sandals, $128

Gucci Marmont Leather Thong Sandals With Double G
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gucci Marmont Leather Thong Sandals With Double G, $520

Click through the gallery to see Reese Witherspoon’s relatable street style. 

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad