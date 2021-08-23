Reese Witherspoon Styles Studded Thong Sandals With Flowy Sundress for Family Photo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon turns up the relaxation vibes with her latest look.

The “Legally Blonde” actress was smiling with her kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe in a picture that she posted on Instagram yesterday. For the ensemble, Witherspoon wore a semi-flowy white dress that featured white embroidered designs throughout the dress.

Witherspoon donned a pair of sleek, embellished gold thong sandals that incorporated round studs and an ankle strap for maximum support.

The actress’ essential style consists of silhouettes that are classic and timeless. Her Instagram features photos of her wearing flowy sundresses, easy sweaters, vintage-inspired pieces of denim and efficient activewear. She also fancies clothing with fun patterns and vibrant colors. As it pertains to shoes, Witherspoon sports sneakers, heeled sandals, flat sandals and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Witherspoon saunters down red carpets in statement-making gowns from luxury fashion brands like Valentino, Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Nina Ricci, just to name a few. She has also posed for campaigns for brands like Lindex, Draper James and Cover Girl. Draper James is Witherspoon’s clothing line which started as a way to shine a light on her upbringing in the south. It’s a brand that only offers women’s clothing in the form of dresses, tops, sweaters and a variety of outerwear.

Slip on a pair of thongs sandals and add an added relaxed twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Reese Witherspoon.

