Reese Witherspoon Pops in Hot Pink Blazer and Black Pumps at Stella McCartney’s Launch Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon sported a bright pink look to Stella McCartney’s launch.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party in Los Angeles last night. Witherspoon wore a hot pink blazer with a black top underneath. She paired it with light wash straight leg jeans. She added a light blue purse with a thick silver chain to the outfit.

Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party on Nov. 18. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The event celebrated the release of the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back. The collection is inspired by her father Paul’s legendary band’s iconography, music and values, aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Witherspoon was among an extensive roster of guests, including Kate Beckinsale, Paula Abdul, Alessandra Ambrosio, Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tony Hawk, Goldie Hawn, Olivia Holt, Marren Morris, David Lee Roth, Sean Lennon, Leslie Mann, Amy Poehler, Charlotte McKinney, Al Pacino, Storm Reid, Jaden Smith, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Kate Hudson.

Reese Witherspoon and at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party on Nov. 18. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

For her footwear, Witherspoon wore black patent leather pumps. Her pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Witherspoon, stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and more top brands in recent weeks.

Witherspoon’s choice of footwear, in particular, used to be a favorite of Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Kate Moss and more style stars from decades past.

Though the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

Add black patent pumps like Witherspoon’s to your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Nine West Women’s Ezra Pointy Toe Pumps, $89

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 85 Leather Pumps, $745

Click through the gallery to see Reese Witherspoon’s relatable street style.