Reese Witherspoon Models Dresses From Her Own Draper James Line With the Most Versatile Summer Shoe

Reese Witherspoon posted an Instagram video to her feed modeling summer dresses from her fashion line Draper James from her home. The caption reads: “Currently accepting invitations to every BBQ / picnic / party / cookout / shindig this summer.”

The frocks include the Miranda Wrap Dress in Gingham ($150), Emmylou Shirtdress in Seersucker ($125), Loretta Shirtdress in Pink Seersucker ($135), and a flattering wrap number in the brand’s signature Bluebell Shadow Floral print.

Draper James’ adorable mini and midis didn’t distract from Witherspoon’s fancy footwear choice. She kept the ladylike look to her dresses consistent by pairing them all with the same nude open-toed sandals throughout. The warm-weather staple is extremely versatile, and complements many colors, prints and styles. The dresses are perfect for casual daytime activities or running errands, too, with some kicks or flats if you’re more of a comfy shoe or sneaker person.

In April, the 44-year-old actress went for a bike ride in Los Angeles wearing a toned down, athleisure-inspired outfit, inlcuding a black tank top with matching sweatpants, a sweatshirt tied around her waist and retro Nike Daybreak sneakers.

If you’re still on the market for nude heels à la Witherspoon or just need a chic replacement, here are three selections.

To Buy: Schutz Cadey Lee Sandals, $118

To Buy: Good American Standout Square Toe 100 Heels, $169