Reese Witherspoon Dances in Plaid Dress & Burgundy Pumps With a Festive Cocktail

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon busts a major groove in her latest flowy look.

The “Legally Blonde” star posted a quirky video on Instagram today that showed her dancing while holding a festive cocktail. For the ensemble, Witherspoon wore a red, white and blue plaid print dress that featured puffy sleeves, a square neckline and contrasting gathers.

The piece is from her Draper James clothing label, which places an emphasis on creating clothing that has a certain charm and grace that can only be found in the American south. Witherspoon designs fluffy, flowy dresses and other separates that have functionality in mind while also offering chic styles.

As for the shoes, Witherspoon popped on a pair of burgundy pointy toe pumps that complement the bright red in the dress while also offering some balance.

Witherspoon is known for her classic and refined fashion sense that allows her to create effortless streetwear moments while also helping her to create magic on red carpets. For example, we’ve seen her don a variety of dress designs from principled labels like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Christian Dior, Dolce and Gabbana and Celine that shows off her knack for drama when the time calls for it. For shoes, she’s a big fan of silhouettes like pumps, sandals, flats and sneakers that are functional and stylish.

The “Big Little Lies” star has also created room for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Lindex and Draper James.

See more of Reese Witherspoon’s style through the years.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Ezzie Pointy Toe Pumps, $99.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Dark Cognac Pumps, $100.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $98.