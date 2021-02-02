Rebel Wilson Does the Cardigan Trend in This Year’s ‘It’ Color With a Denim Dress & Pointy White Heels 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson kicked off her Tuesday, wearing the color of the year.

The actress shared an Instagram photo of her on a film set, sporting a sunny yellow cardigan. Topshop offers a similar style in a lighter hue for $65 at Nordstrom.com. The shade is certainly a must-have after Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, which is a vibrant yellow hue.

Cardigans are also trending big this season with celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly and Ashley Graham showing off the style in different ways within recent weeks. As for Wilson, the “Pitch Perfect” star teamed the outerwear piece with a sleek blue denim dress. The frock featured figure-slimming vertical lines and a cinched waist.

Wilson then finalized the look with white pumps. The heels featured a pointed toe and a bow detail at the ankle. White pumps are also trending big this season with Chrissy Teigen sporting a pair with black criss cross jeans over the weekend. Wilson’s decision to pair white heels and a yellow cardigan with the denim look gave the dress the perfect spring-like upgrade.

Watch on FN

Wilson’s Tuesday look is a perfect example of her classic style. She often opts for timeless looks like sweaters teamed with blue jeans and loafers or boots. Aside from cardigans, her outwear selections include wool coats and trendy puffer jackets. The star is also a big fan of activewear, as she’s frequently sported leather leggings with sneakers. Her go-to brands include, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Gucci as well as Nike.

Copy Rebel Wilson’s look with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vero Moda Yasemin Wrap Front Denim Dress, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Raleigh Slingback Pump, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Riley 70 Slingback Pump, $95 (was $159)

Click through the gallery to see Rebel Wilson’s street style evolution.