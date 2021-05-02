Rebel Wilson Takes ‘Road Trip’ Style to a Whole New Level in a Wetsuit and Neoprene Booties

Rebel Wilson is making a case for surf style.

On Saturday, Wilson shared a photo of herself on Instagram dressed in a sleek black wetsuit that was adorned with a green leaf design at the shoulders. Wilson teamed the suit with black gloves and wore her hair in loose waves.

As for footwear, Wilson opted for surfing booties from Olaian. Made of neoprene, the sleek shoes feature a zip-up closure, a rubber grip outsole and thermal insulation. The style retails for $35 at Decathlon.com.

“Let’s go! Vamos #RoadTrip,” Wilson captioned the social media post. The look was a part of Wilson’s wardrobe for her role in the upcoming film “The Almond and the Seahorse.”

The film tells the story of an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury.

When she’s not in surfing gear, Wilson favorites athleisure looks. The actress is a fan of glossy leather leggings teamed with sneakers from Nike. Her wardrobe also includes timeless looks like sweaters teamed with blue jeans and loafers or boots. Aside from Nike, her go-to brands include: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Gucci as well as Nike.

Earlier this year, Wilson blended two of her favorite aesthetics in one while out and about in London. The “Pitch Perfect” star styled a ribbed green puff-sleeve sweater with leather leggings. She finalized the look with black loafers that were completed with a gold embellishment at the toe.

