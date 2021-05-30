Rebel Wilson’s Biker Shorts & Gladiator Sandals Are an Unconventional Combo That Works

Rebel Wilson just proved that biker shorts aren’t only meant for sportswear.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her posing on a private jet. For the lavish occasion, Wilson paired a fur-collared top with a pair of black biker shorts. To further dress up the active bottoms, Wilson styled a thick black belt over the ensemble.

She then accessorized with oversized sunglasses and Saint Laurent’s small Loulou Puffer crossbody bag. A similar style from the label retails for $2,090 at Farfetch.com. As for footwear, Wilson opted for a silhouette that will forever be in style: gladiator sandals. The shoes came in a black hue and featured studded straps across the toe and ankle.

Wilson’s choice of footwear gave her biker shorts the perfect upgrade, taking them from a traditionally workout look to an ensemble suited for jet setting, brunching or dinner. Wilson’s look is also an example of how lounge and activewear are merging with dress wear. As shoppers continue to lean on cozy attire amid the pandemic, stars and fashionistas alike are finding ways to blend the two aesthetics. We’re seeing sweatpants with blazers and heels as well as hoodies with boots and like Wilson has demonstrated — biker shorts with sandals. Aside from Wilson, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more are fans of dressing up biker shorts — and you should try it too.

Dress up your biker shorts with gladiator sandals like Wilson has with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ted Baker London Mathar Gladiator Sandal, $96 (was $160)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ash Play Studded Sandal, $225

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Valentino Garavani Rockstud Sandal, $490-$495

Click through the gallery to see Rebel Wilson’s street style evolution.