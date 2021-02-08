×
Rebel Wilson Celebrates the Super Bowl in Kansas City Chiefs Colors and Knee-High Boots

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Rebel Wilson is among the stars tonight attending the Super Bowl LV game in Tampa, Fla.

The Australian comedian swapped out her usual combo of leggings and sneakers for black jeans and knee-high boots, which matched her black T-shirt and face mask. She wore a red plaid jacket over her monochrome outfit, adding a pop of color and perhaps a little team spirit to her game day outfit.

The “Pitch Perfect” star has been sharing moments with her fans leading up to the big 2021 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Snapshots include photos and videos from her “Super Bowl Slumber Party,” which occurred last night on a private jet with a few of her closest friends as they traveled to the Sunshine state.

Although Wilson remains dedicated to staying fit after her weight loss journey in 2020, the “Isn’t It Romantic?” actress has been switching out her usual athleisurewear looks for more polished ensembles as of late. When it comes to footwear, Wilson loves to wear loafers, heels and platform sneakers in addition to her gym shoes from brands such as Nike and Adidas.

Earlier today, she posed alongside “Pitch Perfect” actor and comedian Adam DeVine, who also is in attendance at the Super Bowl LV game.

Wilson’s venture into more put-together outfits makes her a style star to watch. The actress’ choice of wearing knee-high boots for the February football game was a sensible yet chic option.

Below, here are a few shoe styles similar to Wilson’s Super Bowl look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: Cole Haan Isabell Stretch Boots, $139 (Was $300); Macys.com

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Easy Spirit Reverie Boot, $113; Zappos.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Kelly & Katie Beim Boot, $60; Dsw.com

