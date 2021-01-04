Rebel Wilson Keeps It Casually Chic in Giant Sunnies, Nude Loafers and a Military-Inspired Jacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson’s latest off-duty look is chicer than her usual get-up of athleisure wear.

The comedian switched out her regular combo of leggings and sneakers for a pair of navy slacks and nude pointed-toe loafers for a hair appointment. She also sported some giant cat-eye sunglasses, a navy military-inspired jacket and a chic black leather tote that featured rounded stud hardware embellishments. Wilson additionally tied up her hair in a coordinating scrunchie and black disposable face mask for her Monday outing.

Rebel Wilson out and about on Jan. 4, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Pitch Perfect” star revealed in December that she had met her fitness goal a month earlier than expected. Since then, Wilson has continued to remain active by hiking, horseback riding and most recently cycling. Just days before Christmas the actress posed with her new at-home SoulCycle bike and cycling shoes.

It’s a rare occasion to see Wilson get a little glam. The Australian actress aced winter style today by dressing in an all-monochrome outfit, a simple style hack that’s timeless and chic. As for footwear, Rebel wore the same pair of beige loafers she sported last December. The pointed-toe flat brings a sophisticated spin on the classic style.

A close-up of Rebel Wilson’s nude loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

The beauty of going with a nude shoe like Wilson’s is that it’s seasonless. The pointed-toe loafer can be worn from season to season thanks to its neutral colorway. The flat is usually made from leather or suede, so beware of puddles when walking in the shoe.

To buy: Vionic Noah Pointy Toe Loafers, $120; Nordstrom.com.

To buy: Steve Madden Gemmi Flat, $36 (Was $80); Zappos.com.

As we enter into the new year, we can’t wait to see what sort of style moments Rebel Wilson will pull next. The star has proved that she can ace both glam and athleisure styles as of late.

