Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure.

For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Wilson’s footwear gave her look a sleek finish, while also proving the versatility of neutral hues when mixing textures together.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The silhouette’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as typical daring stiletto heels. In addition to Wilson, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra and Gwen Stefani also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted in a range of pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louise et Cie and Rupert Sanderson. Wilson is also a fan of sneakers when working out or off-duty from athletic brands including Adidas and Nike.

Elevate your winter looks with black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Click through the gallery to see Wilson’s street style evolution over the years.