Rebel Wilson Is in ‘Love’ With the ’80s in Saint Laurent Top, Leggings and Espadrilles in Paris

Rebel Wilson gives off a relaxed, casual vibe while in her Paris hotel room.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress posted a photo yesterday on Instagram in her hotel room wearing a monochromatic black look that included black pants and a Saint Laurent T-shirt featuring an embroidered design with “Love 1983” displayed across the front of the shirt.

When it came down to the shoes, Wilson slipped on a pair of silver espadrille flats that featured a crest design on the front of the shoes.

The espadrille has grown in popularity over the last few years thanks to celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and even Meghan Markle sporting different variations of the chic summer shoe.

When the star isn’t traveling to beaches or on red carpets, she’s on Instagram, where she consistently posts her workout routines and pictures of her progress for the world to see and cheer her on. Thus, the star’s essential style consists of trendy yet efficient activewear from brands like Gymshark and Nike. But the ”Isn’t It Romantic” star also fancies styles from Emilio Pucci, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and other fashion brands.

Slip on a pair of silver espadrille flats and add a little sparkle to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Rebel Wilson.

To Buy: Anne Klein Kaily Espadrille Slip-On, $88.99.

To Buy: Saint Laurent Logo Metallic Leather Espadrilles, $595.

To Buy: Gap Espadrille Slip-Ons, $44.99.

