Rebel Wilson Provides a Styling Lesson on Color Blocking With a Red Jumpsuit & Pumps in This Year’s Buzziest Hue 

By Robyn Merrett
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson has provided the best trick for wearing two bold colors at once.

On Monday, Wilson kicked off the week by sharing her outfit of the day, which included a lively red jumpsuit. The look featured slight puff sleeves and a belt at the waist. The jumpsuit was finished with tailored straight-leg pants.

Wilson matched her glam to the jumpsuit by sporting soft red lipstick. As for footwear, Wilson opted for vibrant yellow pumps. The heels featured sleek uppers and a pointed toe construction. Wilson’s decision to pair the jumpsuit with the yellow heels created a color blocking effect.

The key to color blocking with bold hues is to stick with solid colors rather than patterns or prints. It also helps to style shades that are in the same color family — or similar color family like Wilson’s look.

Watch on FN

In addition to giving a lesson on color blocking, Wilson’s look included this year’s biggest color trend. Yellow is certainly a must-have after Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, which is a sunny yellow hue.

This wouldn’t be the first time Wilson has sported the buzzy color. Earlier this month, the actress shared an Instagram photo of her on a film set, sporting a yellow cardigan, which she teamed with a sleek blue denim dress and white heels.

Add yellow heels to your wardrobe like Rebel Wilson with these picks below.

kelly katie, misha pump, yellow heels
CREDIT: cDSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Misha Pump, $30 (was $40)

charles by charles david, max pointed toe pump, yellow heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointed Toe Pump, $60 (was $100)

louise et cie, talila pump, yellow heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Louise Et Cie Talila Pump, $77 (was $129)

