Rebel Wilson Stuns In Little Black Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at AACTA Awards

On Wednesday, Australian stars gathered at the Sydney Opera House for the annual AACTA awards in Sydney. The event honors the best in television and film. The AACTA Awards — short for The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards hosted A-listers like Russell Crow, Taika Waititi and Baz Luhrmann.

Rebel Wilson arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 AACTA Awards in Balmain dress and black pointed-toe pumps on December 8th, 2021. CREDIT: Norman Ko / SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson was among the star-studded lineup. The actress stole the show as she confidently strut down the red carpet in a little black zip-down dress by Balmain. The long-sleeve ensemble featured silver detailing down the center, a giant circular zip and pointy shoulder pads on each side.

The “Pitch Perfect” star accessorized the number with chandelier earrings and sported her blond hair in breezy waves, which helped to show off her glowing skin.

Rebel Wilson and Brittany Hockley on the red carpet at the 2021 AACTA’s at Sydney Opera House on December 8th, 2021. CREDIT: Norman Ko / SplashNews.com

The 41-year-old comedian tied her look together with classic black pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style featured a 3-inch block heel. Her footwear choice is a favorite among many. Jennifer Lawrence, Lindsey Vonn, Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev have slipped into the sleek stilettos in recent weeks.

The “How to Be Single” actress recently wore the shoe style, while debuting a behind-the-scenes look at her all-black attire on Instagram. Set atop a stiletto heel, the pointed-toe mules came complete with patent leather uppers and a unique see-through strap adorned with sharp studs.

When WIlson is not attending high-profile events, you will likely catch her hitting the pavement in a mix of sneakers by Nike or Adidas.

