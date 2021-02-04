Rebel Wilson Demonstrates How to Dress Up Leggings With Double Breasted Blazer & Trendy Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson has provided the perfect styling hack for dressing up your activewear.

On Thursday, Wilson shared an Instagram slideshow of herself in a pair of classic black leggings paired with a black top. The actress decided to give the casual look the perfect, work-approved upgrade by throwing on a mustard-colored blazer.

The double-breasted outerwear piece added a polished touch to the look as the blazer features a structured fit. As for footwear, Wilson sported a pair of platform sneakers. The shoes include sleek black uppers with a lace-up closure. The footwear is then finalized with a thick white outsole.

Blazers and sneakers are a go-to outfit formula for celebrities with stars like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie rocking the trend within recent weeks. The style is perhaps so popular because it’s so easy to achieve as it includes items most people already have in their closets. The look also makes it so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for fashion.

As for Wilson, Thursday’s look falls right in line with her signature style. The “Pitch Perfect” star often opts for ensembles like sweaters teamed with blue jeans and loafers or boots. Aside from blazers, her outerwear rotation includes wool coats and trendy puffer jackets as well as cardigans.

On Tuesday, Wilson sported a sunny yellow cardigan — this year’s biggest color trend — teamed with a denim dress. She made the look pop with white pumps, giving the ensemble the perfect spring-like touch.

Copy Rebel Wilson’s look with these picks below.

