Rebel Wilson Pops in Nikes With Hot Pink Accents, Navy Puffer & Leggings

Rebel Wilson tapped another navy-colored outfit for a round of errands in L.A.

The Australian comedian teamed her usual off-duty T-shirt and leggings combo with a matching dark blue puffer jacket. For her Wednesday look, Wilson sported a pair of Nike sneakers that featured hot pink accents throughout the uppers.

Rebel Wilson out and about on Jan. 13, 2021. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

The actress continues to value comfortable clothes for her day-to-day schedule, which consists of keeping active by way of various physical activities. Recently, she took to Instagram to show off a monochrome outfit against the backdrop of a boxing ring.

Wilson, who started her weight loss journey at the beginning of last year, revealed that she had met her fitness goal a month earlier than expected back in 2020. She continues to keep up with her progress by tapping into popular forms of exercise such as working up a sweat with the SoulCycle at-home bike.

Today, the “Pitch Perfect” star posted a clip promoting a new television show hosted by former British soldier and television host, Ant Middleton, whose show premieres on Sky Television tonight in the U.K. In the video, the two are about to race dune buggies on a beach in Mexico.

For her latest trip to the store, Wilson wore her favorite pink and black sneakers courtesy of Nike. The actress has worn the style a few times while out and about, including the day she rocked an all-blue outfit complete with L.A. Rams gear.

Rebel Wilson heads out for a workout in Los Angeles, Nov. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Rebel Wilson’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Sneakers complete with hot pink accents continue to be a popular style for the women’s market. Similar pairs resembling the Australian actress’ sneakers can be found online. Here are a few styles reminiscent of Wilson’s latest off-duty kicks.

To buy: Jordan Air Cadence, $100; Footlocker.com.

To buy: Nike Swift 2 Running Shoes, $80; Kohls.com.

To buy: Asics GEL-Contend 6, $50 (Was $65); Zappos.com.

