Rebel Wilson Makes a Statement in the Fuzziest Prada Dress & Pointy Flats

Rebel Wilson dressed up to celebrate her new role as the host of ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” and yesterday shared her ultra-chic statement outfit balanced with timelessly elegant shoes.

The actress wore the Prada Feather-Trimmed Dress from the Italian luxury labels Spring ’19 collection. It features a body-conscious silhouette with three-quarter length sleeves with a matching colored belt at the waist. For a dramatic element, the dress is complete with an eye-catching pink feather trim detail on one side of the skirt and finishes below the hemline. While the dress is currently sold-out, it previously retailed for $1,248 on farfetch.com.

For footwear, Wilson completed the party-ready outfit with a pointed toe pair of shoes from Louise et Cie. The brand’s Alyah Washable Square-Toe Flats in the black colorway offer a similar aesthetic and also features a sleek, minimalist silhouette. These flats retail for $89 and are available for purchase on vincecamuto.com.

When styling more casual ensembles, the “Pitch Perfect” star often selects a pair of loafers, from brands, such as Nicholas Kirkwood, or a pair of Nike sneakers. Additionally, for cold weather activities, Wilson appears to also have embraced the ’80s-inspired Moon boots trend.

Watch on FN

On Dec. 2020, the actress styled her pair of Moon Boot Vinile Met boots in the metallic gold colorway with Louis Vuitton shearling accessories and a longline puffer coat while at an Aspen Ski Polo Event with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Upgrade your classic flats collection with similar pointed toe shoe options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Frye Sienna Ballet Flats, $188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Stacey Flats, $65 (from $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane Tapered Day Glove Flats, $70 (from $118).

Click through this gallery to see how Rebel Wilson’s street style has evolved over the years.