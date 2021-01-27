Rebel Wilson Makes Her Denim Button Up Look Luxe With Shiny Leggings & Trendy Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson just made a case for adding denim into your athleisure wear rotation.

On Tuesday, Wilson took to her Instagram Story to promote her upcoming ABC series, “Pooch Perfect,” wearing a blue denim button up paired with shiny black leggings. Alo Yoga sells a similar style for $88. Wilson’s decision to pair the sleek pants with the denim shirt gave the button up an upgrade while maintaining a comfortable aesthetic.

As for footwear, Wilson opted for this year’s must-have shoes: platform sneakers. Her shoes featured glossy black uppers teamed with white laces. The kicks were complete, sitting atop a chunky off-white outsole that appears to be about three-inches thick. Proving the style is the silhouette of the season, Selena Gomez showcased metallic-plated Puma platform sneakers on Jan. 23 and Hailey Baldwin modeled a crisp white pair from Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection for Adidas.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Rebel Wilson

Wilson’s latest ensemble falls right in line with her signature style. The actress often opts for casual wear, including leggings, with sweaters and crewnecks. Her footwear rotation includes buzzy sneakers from Nike and other selections, including thong sandals, mules and lace-up boots. Her go-to brands are Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Fendi.

Earlier this month, Wilson shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story deplaning a private jet, wearing a cream coat, which she paired with a black sweater and leather leggings. To keep warm, Wilson accessorized with a cozy black scarf from Louis Vuitton. The plush piece of fabric featured the brand’s signature interlocking “LV” logo in an oversized font. The brand currently offers an array of scarf styles starting at $720 at LouisVuitton.com.

As for footwear, Wilson opted for a pair of chestnut colored loafers. The shoe, which features a pointed toe and leather uppers, appears to be from Nicholas Kirkwood Beya — a style the “Pitch Perfect” star wore last month. The shoe comes with a $495 price tag and is available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

