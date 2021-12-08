×
Rachel Zegler Channels Her Inner Princess in Romantic Ball Gown and Jimmy Choo Pumps at ‘West Side Story’ Premiere

By Hanna McNeila
Rachel Zegler looked like royalty for the “West Side Story” premiere last night in LA.

The star made a stunning arrival in a princess-worthy ballgown. The 20-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in an Elie Saab blush-toned dress, which featured a jewel-encrusted bustier top and a sweetheart neckline. The corset was complete with a belt that ran around the top of her waist and was clasped with a sparkly buckle.

West Side Story Premiere, LA, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno
Rachel Zegler wearing an embellished ball gown at the ‘West Side Story’ Premiere in LA.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

The frock also featured a dramatic draping chiffon skirt that was embroidered with silver flowers.  The skirt also featured a long trailing train.

The actress opted for minimal accessories and wore a pair of simple drop earrings, a ring and a clutch bag. For footwear, the star sported a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Zegler posed for a photo with her costar, Rita Moreno. The 89-year-old looked fabulous in a strapless gold corset top with rose embellishments, a silk maxi skirt in a lighter gold hue and shiny footwear. She accessorized with a silver statement necklace, matching earrings and a super sparkly bag that featured a long strap.

2021 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Rachel Zegler. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807445_068.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rachel Zegler at the 2021 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Nov 21, 2021.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA
When it comes to Zegler’s typical red carpet style, the star is not afraid to go for glam. At the American Music Awards last month, the actress wore another dramatic silhouette complete with a criss-cross top as well as a black and white layered tulle skirt. When it comes to footwear, she often opts for her go-to brand, Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see Rachel Zegler and more arrivals at the American Music Awards last month.

