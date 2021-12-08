Rachel Zegler Channels Her Inner Princess in Romantic Ball Gown and Jimmy Choo Pumps at ‘West Side Story’ Premiere

Rachel Zegler looked like royalty for the “West Side Story” premiere last night in LA.

The star made a stunning arrival in a princess-worthy ballgown. The 20-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in an Elie Saab blush-toned dress, which featured a jewel-encrusted bustier top and a sweetheart neckline. The corset was complete with a belt that ran around the top of her waist and was clasped with a sparkly buckle.

Rachel Zegler wearing an embellished ball gown at the ‘West Side Story’ Premiere in LA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

The frock also featured a dramatic draping chiffon skirt that was embroidered with silver flowers. The skirt also featured a long trailing train.

The actress opted for minimal accessories and wore a pair of simple drop earrings, a ring and a clutch bag. For footwear, the star sported a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Rachel Zegler wearing an embellished ball gown at the ‘West Side Story’ Premiere in LA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Zegler posed for a photo with her costar, Rita Moreno. The 89-year-old looked fabulous in a strapless gold corset top with rose embellishments, a silk maxi skirt in a lighter gold hue and shiny footwear. She accessorized with a silver statement necklace, matching earrings and a super sparkly bag that featured a long strap.

Rachel Zegler at the 2021 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Nov 21, 2021. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA When it comes to Zegler’s typical red carpet style, the star is not afraid to go for glam. At the American Music Awards last month, the actress wore another dramatic silhouette complete with a criss-cross top as well as a black and white layered tulle skirt. When it comes to footwear, she often opts for her go-to brand, Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see Rachel Zegler and more arrivals at the American Music Awards last month.