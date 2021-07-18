Rachel Brosnahan Is Elegant in One-Shoulder Peach Satin Gown at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rachel Brosnahan took a break from filming the highly anticipated third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in New York City to jet to Antibes, France, for the 2021 amFAR Gala. The star brought her husband Jason Ralph to the star-studded event, held on the last night before the end of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Golden Globe-winning actress donned a custom peach Vivienne Westwood gown for the occasion. Her dress featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a gathered bodice, as well as a voluminous skirt — both Westwood signatures. The ensemble also perfectly matched her smoky eyeshadow and lipstick. The star’s look was completed with purple Cartier drop earrings and Gianvito Rossi heels, styled by Law Roach.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala 2021 on July 16 in Antibes, France. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala 2021 on July 16 in Antibes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Though Brosnahan’s Rossi heels weren’t visible, her past red carpet looks often feature metallic sandals by Jimmy Choo and pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Either would have made a sharp complement with her statement-making Westwood gown.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala 2021 on July 16 in Antibes, France. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Brosnahan is a chameleon when it comes to red carpet dressing, wearing a range of silhouettes and styles in a rainbow of colors. The actress has been spotted in bold dresses and pantsuits by Stella McCartney, Erdem, Carolina Herrera, Prabal Gurung and Michael Kors, among other top labels. Her outfits often feature accents such as crystals, chains or bows — in addition to an occasional full sequin or floral look — and elegant jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Irene Neuwirth.

Jason Ralph, left, and Rachel Brosnahan arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

When it comes to shoes, the Emmy-winning actress can be seen in similarly varied styles. Aside from pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Choo and Louboutin, she’s also worn pointed-toe mules by Malone Souliers, crystal sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and platform pupmps by Miu Miu. She’s also a must-see member in Fashion Month’s front rows, regularly appearing at runway shows for Rodarte, Miu Miu, Prada, Dior and others.

