Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth — A Look Back at Her Memorable Moments With Prince Philip 

Happy 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II.

This year’s festivities will be a tad more somber as the queen’s milestone comes just days after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, was laid to rest. During the one-hour funeral, which took place on April 17 and was conducted by Reverend David Comer, Dean of Windsor, and Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, the duke was remembered for his “unwavering loyalty to the Queen, service to the Nation and Commonwealth, his courage, fortitude and faith.”

As birthday messages and continued condolences pour in, a statement was released on Twitter by the queen, expressing her gratitude for good wishes she’s received.

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” the message read.

While the queen is ringing in this birthday without her life-long partner, photos of the moments they shared together will live on forever.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Trooping of the Color in 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

On her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were side by side as they watched a special Trooping the Color ceremony in London on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, the queen looked festive in a vibrant neon green coat, which she teamed with a coordinating hat that was adorned with pink flowers. Philip was suited up in a military dress uniform, which he wore on numerous occasions as he served in the Royal Navy from 1939 to 1951. His uniform was covered in the medals he amassed from his active duty during World War II.

When not in his military uniform, Prince Philip often wore classic suits in either a black, gray or navy hue. In 2012, Prince Philip accompanied the queen to visit Manchester, where she had officially opened hospitals. For the outing, Philip opted for a timeless blue suit, which he teamed with a coordinating tie in a lighter shade and a striped oxford shirt. On his feet, Philip opted for black leather loafers.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Manchester in 2012. CREDIT: AP

Queen Elizabeth looked dainty in blush wool coat over a pleated dress. She accessorized with a set of pearls and a matching hat. As for footwear, the Queen also sported loafers that were complete with a chain detail.

Just a year before, the queen and her husband welcomed former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to a dinner at Winfield House in London, for which the British monarch stepped out in a glittering white gown.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at dinner at Winfield House in London in 2011.

The gown was embellished with jewels and featured long sleeves and a flowy hem. She completed her look with diamond and emerald jewels as well gold square heels and a matching handbag. Philip also dressed up, wearing a sleek black tuxedo and shiny black loafers.

For many royal engagements with Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth went for lively colors and ensembles. In 2009, the royal couple visited Hamilton, Bermuda, to mark the 400th anniversary of settlement, wearing a pool blue satin coat atop a floral dress. Her heels offered a crisp touch as they were white in hue and featured a rounded toe. While Philip often opted for darker colors, he followed his wife’s lead that day, sporting a bold red polka dot tie with his deep gray suit and go-to black loafers.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit Bermuda in 2009.

(L-R): Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Empress Michiko, Emperor Akihito and Queen Elizabeth II at the State Banquet Hall in Buckingham Palace, London in 1998. CREDIT: AP

Philip showcased color again in 1998 when he wore a red military sash underneath his black tuxedo as he arrived at the State Banquet Hall in Buckingham Palace in London alongside the queen, Japanese Emperor Akihito and his his wife Empress Michiko. As for Queen Elizabeth, she opted for a cream-colored puff sleeve gown that featured a gold ribbon graphic throughout.

