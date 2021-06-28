Priyanka Chopra Celebrates NYC Pride in a Dreamy Semi-Sheer Set With Barely-There Heels

Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn’t opt for rainbow hues during the Pride celebration in New York City on Sunday.

Instead, the 38-year-old actress ditched color all-together and went for a semi-sheer Aeron structured knitted set for the occasion. The minimal all-white look consisted of the brand’s Kiln asymmetric high neck top ($229) and the Mural double-slit rustic knit skirt ($255), a body-con silhouette with a comfortable elastic waistline that won’t dig into your curves.

Chopra’s jazzed up the sophisticated ensemble with some glitzy gold pieces from Isharya, which is known as India’s most instagram-worthy luxury jewelry brand. Barely-there lucite high heels keep the outfit’s clean lines consistent from head-to-toe, but the oversize sunglasses undeniably matched Chopra’s diva persona.

Chopra wasn’t just in town for New York’s LGBTQ festivities as she posted a few Instagram photos after landing from London late last week.

She spent quality time with her family by hosting them at Sona, her new Flatiron District restaurant, on Friday night. In fact, it just so happened to be her first time visiting the spot, too, since grand opening in March. Not to mention, the Indian-born star wore a brighter ensemble, a blue pinstripe shirt tucked into baggy yellow trousers with a criss-cross waistline.

Ahead, score your own affordable pair of clear high heels for dressier summer nights.

