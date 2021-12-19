×
Priyanka Chopra Shines in Metallic Dress and Dazzling Pumps at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Priyanka Chopra was the picture of glamour in San Francisco, California this weekend at the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

While hitting the red carpet, Chopra wore a dazzling metallic Halpern dress. The “Quantico” star’s outfit featured a long silhouette with a metallic texture and a multicolored floral print. Chopra’s look gained a sleek edge from a thigh-high slit, as well as a dramatically flared bronze sleeve. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling Bulgari drop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Matrix Resurrections" premiere in San Francisco, California.
For footwear, the “Fashion” actress wore a pair of dazzling pointed-toe pumps. Her Christian Louboutin style featured metallic silver uppers, as well as sequin accents that caught the light. The pair’s sharpest feature were thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style brought Chopra’s look an added burst of glamour, while also complementing her outfit’s allover shine.

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Matrix Resurrections" premiere in San Francisco, California.
A closer look at Chopra's Louboutin pumps.
Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Chopra, stars like Kristen Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Matrix Resurrections" premiere in San Francisco, California.
When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals from the “Matrix Resurrections” premiere.

