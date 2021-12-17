Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement.

On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max.

Priyanka Chopra arrives the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show in a see through black lace outfit and strappy black sandals on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The model wore an all-black look that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her peekaboo black underwear.

Priyanka Chopra in strappy black sandals while out in New York City on Dec. 16 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

She finished the look with a lace face mask that matched her jumpsuit and strappy black sandals. Her heels added a nice touch of polish and refinement to her daring ensemble. The shoe style is a favorite among many. Its sleek silhouette makes it easy to style and will definitely add flair to any garment.

Chopra is known to share her most incomparable looks on Instagram. Celebrity image architect Law Roach has been leading her latest looks, including her latest ensemble for “Good Morning America” earlier today. The “Baywatch” star arrived at GMA studio wearing a silver and green dress. The outfit was complete with a shiny green button-up shirt and a cream floral wrap skirt. She tied the look together with a pair of stappy metallic pumps set on a thin 6-inch gold heel.

When it comes to fashion, the model describes her style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. On the footwear front, the “We Can Be Heroes” star will likely reach for height-defying heels, square-toe sandals, sleek pumps and pointed-toe boots.

