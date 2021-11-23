Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold Metallic Pumps & Shimmery Dress for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Priyanka Chopra wowed in an elegant gold look as she took the stage to roast husband Nick Jonas during Netflix’s new comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which became available to stream today.

For the taping, which took place last month, the Indian actress was clad in a shimmering gold dress that hit just above the knee and featured a round neck with long sleeves, ruching around the mid-section and a ruffle-trimmed thigh slit.

Nick Jonas puts an arm around his wife Priyanka Chopra while posing for a photo at the taping of the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” on Oct. 30. CREDIT: Netflix

For shoes, 39-year-old Chopra opted for an elegant pair of shiny gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel. The former “Quantico” star pulled things together by adding some gold drop earrings and rings.

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing gold metallic leather pumps featuring a classic pointy-toe silhouette. CREDIT: ABC

Meanwhile, her 29-year-old husband dressed in a white suit with a white and blue floral shirt underneath and a pair of dark teal blue sneakers by Loewe featuring a white side swirl and gum sole.

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Keenan Thompson during the taping of the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.” CREDIT: Netflix

