Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold Metallic Pumps & Shimmery Dress for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

By Allie Fasanella
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are All Dressed Up For New Years Eve As They Head Out For Dinner Straight After Landing In Miami
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas With His Wife Priyanka Chopra Leaves Their Home In New York
Priyanka Chopra out and about, New York, USA – 08 Oct 2019
Priyanka Chopra wowed in an elegant gold look as she took the stage to roast husband Nick Jonas during Netflix’s new comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which became available to stream today.

For the taping, which took place last month, the Indian actress was clad in a shimmering gold dress that hit just above the knee and featured a round neck with long sleeves, ruching around the mid-section and a ruffle-trimmed thigh slit.

Jonas brothers Family Roast, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, joe jonas, sophie turner jonas
Nick Jonas puts an arm around his wife Priyanka Chopra while posing for a photo at the taping of the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” on Oct. 30.
CREDIT: Netflix

For shoes, 39-year-old Chopra opted for an elegant pair of shiny gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel. The former “Quantico” star pulled things together by adding some gold drop earrings and rings.

Priyanka Chopra, gold metallic pumps, pointy toe pumps, stilettos
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing gold metallic leather pumps featuring a classic pointy-toe silhouette.
CREDIT: ABC

Meanwhile, her 29-year-old husband dressed in a white suit with a white and blue floral shirt underneath and a pair of dark teal blue sneakers by Loewe featuring a white side swirl and gum sole.

jonas brothers family roast, netflix, priyanka chopra, sophie turner jonas, danielle jonas, kenan thompson
(L-R) Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Keenan Thompson during the taping of the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”
CREDIT: Netflix

Shop glamorous gold pumps ahead.

Tom Ford Metallic Calfskin Stiletto Pumps
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Tom Ford Metallic Calfskin Stiletto Pump, $1,090; neimanmarcus.com

Steve Madden Vala Gold Pump
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Gold Pump, $95; stevemadden.com

Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump, $130; nordstrom.com

For more, flip through the gallery to check out Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

