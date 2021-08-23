Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Boho-Chic Vibes in a Flowy Dress and Sleek Suede Boots While Visiting Her Brother

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives ultimate boho-chic vibes with her latest look.

The “Quantico” actress posted a photoset of her visiting with her brother on Instagram yesterday. For the ensemble, Chopra donned a flowy ankle-length tiered white dress that incorporated black designs through the garment.

When it came down to the shoes, Chopra wore popped on a pair of suede navy blue booties that featured a pointed toe. The heels on the boots were rather low, which plays into the kitten heel trend that’s popular at the moment.

Chopra’s essential style consists of silhouettes that are classic and considered chic. She constantly wears outfits that are fashion-forward and also lives in the crux of being comfortable and casual. Some of her favorite styles include comfy sweatshirts, flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, dashing outerwear and oversized tailoring. When dressed to the nines, her red carpet attire consists of gowns from brands such as Ralph Lauren, Sabyasachi Mukherji and Dolce and Gabbana. Chopra’s Instagram feed also features her wearing from brands like Fendi, Balenciaga and Kaushik Valendra.

The “Baywatch” actress has also starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Guess and Gap. Last year, she also helped to create a global marketing campaign for Crocs.

Slip on a pair of suede pointed-toe boots and add a sleek twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

