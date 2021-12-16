Priyanka Chopra Glows in 6-inch Gold Heels & Glittery Green Top on ‘Good Morning America’

Priyanka Chopra made a festive appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The best-selling author joined the morning show to discuss her new role in “The Matrix Resurrections.” Chopra plays Sati in the action-packed franchise, which is set to release on Dec. 22 on HBO Max.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears green and silver dress on Good Morning America in New York City on December 16, 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Chopra stepped into the GMA studio wearing a green and silver dress. The model’s ensemble was complete with a shiny green button-up shirt and a cream floral wrap skirt. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a loose bun and let her bangs drape on the side of her face.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in gold metallic pumps on Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 16, 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The 39-year-old actress finished off her look with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, soft makeup and long nude nails. For footwear, she opted for stappy metallic pumps set on a thin 6-inch gold heel. Stylish celebs such as Lady Gaga, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Ellen Pompeo have all been spotted in the style in recent weeks.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at Good Morning America on Dec. 16 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “We Can Be Heroes” star recently took the stage to roast her husband, Nick Jonas, during Netflix’s comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.” Chopra stepped out in an elegant pair of glossy metallic leather pumps. The shoe style featured a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel.

Chopra’s essential style consists of silhouettes that are classic and chic. Some of her favorite styles include comfy sweatshirts, flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, dashing outerwear and oversized tailoring. When dressed to the nines, her red carpet attire consists of gowns from brands such as Ralph Lauren, Sabyasachi Mukherji and Dolce and Gabbana. Her Instagram feed also features her wearing from brands like Fendi, Balenciaga and Kaushik Valendra.

Click through the gallery to see Priyanka Chopra’s street style looks.