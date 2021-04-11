Priyanka Chopra Makes a Bold Statement in Embroidered Jacket With Draped Trousers & Sleek Pumps at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas a conventional ensemble look bold at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

For the ceremony, the actress made a daring statement by going braless underneath an embroidered jacket by Pertegez. The outerwear piece was red in hue and was adorned with flowers. Chopra teamed the look with a pair of draped white trousers also from the label.

She accessorized with a turquoise tassel necklace and wore her hair in a soft middle part updo. As for footwear, Chopra opted for a pair of classic black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards CREDIT: AP

The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel. Giving the look even more drama, Chopra wore sheer black stockings.

Chopra wasn’t the only star to turn heads at the ceremony, which was held in London.

Cynthia Erivo hit the red carpet in a glimmering skater dress from Louis Vuitton. The frock featured an embellished turtleneck and was finalized with a gold skater skirt. Erivo, who was styled by Jason Bolden, kept the dazzling theme going with dangling earrings, a set of rings on her fingers and her signature nose ring.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Erivo opted for barely-there heels. The shoes featured transparent straps across the ankle and toe with a gold rectangle heel. Transparent heels are still having quite a moment with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner also trying out the trend.

At this year’s BAFTA Awards, “Nomadland” took home Best Film while Promising Young Woman received the Outstanding British Film Award.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards