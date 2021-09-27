Priyanka Chopra Sends a Message in an Earth-Themed Gown and Gold Pumps at Global Citizen Live

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Priyanka Chopra looked earthy and ethereal during the Global Citizen Live event in Paris over the weekend. In honor of the festival’s mission, the actress wore an earth-themed gown designed by Prabal Gurung from the spring 2022 collection featuring a floral motif, dark blue/green hues that reminisce the earth’s colors, cinched waist and shank buttons across the waistline and crop top. As someone who is an advocate for raising awareness about the environment, Chopra’s attire was a statement of its own.

To complete Chopra’s ensemble, stylist Law Roach opted for Bulgari jewels and a pair of gold metallic pumps to elevate the surreal look.

Priyanka Chopra wears Prabal Gurung at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Chopra’s essentials consist of chic outfits and fashion-forward pieces from ethical and unique brands like Pertegaz, RVDK, YSL and Fendi. While on red carpet events, the actress usually leans toward designers like Ralph Lauren, Sabyasachi Mukherji and Dolce & Gabbana.

Priyanka Chopra wears Prabal Gurung at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Currently, she is a global ambassador for Bulgari and also took part as an ambassador for Positive Change at the British Fashion Council and has partnered with Crocs. Aside from being a fashion role model, Chopra has an upcoming role in “The Matrix” franchise, which will be released on December 22, 2021.

Ass some glamour to your outfits in these gold pumps, inspired by Priyanka Chopra.

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Iridescent Scallop Leather Pumps, $795

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Wisla Pump, $69.99

Buy Now: Naturalizer Arielle Pump, $125