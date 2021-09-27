×
Priyanka Chopra Sends a Message in an Earth-Themed Gown and Gold Pumps at Global Citizen Live

By Jannely Espinal
Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790726_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Priyanka Chopra looked earthy and ethereal during the Global Citizen Live event in Paris over the weekend. In honor of the festival’s mission, the actress wore an earth-themed gown designed by Prabal Gurung from the spring 2022 collection featuring a floral motif, dark blue/green hues that reminisce the earth’s colors, cinched waist and shank buttons across the waistline and crop top. As someone who is an advocate for raising awareness about the environment, Chopra’s attire was a statement of its own.

To complete Chopra’s ensemble, stylist Law Roach opted for Bulgari jewels and a pair of gold metallic pumps to elevate the surreal look.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790726_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra wears Prabal Gurung at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Chopra’s essentials consist of chic outfits and fashion-forward pieces from ethical and unique brands like Pertegaz, RVDK, YSL and Fendi. While on red carpet events, the actress usually leans toward designers like Ralph Lauren, Sabyasachi Mukherji and Dolce & Gabbana.

prabal gurung, Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790726_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra wears Prabal Gurung at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Currently, she is a global ambassador for Bulgari and also took part as an ambassador for Positive Change at the British Fashion Council and has partnered with Crocs. Aside from being a fashion role model, Chopra has an upcoming role in “The Matrix” franchise, which will be released on December 22, 2021.

Ass some glamour to your outfits in these gold pumps, inspired by Priyanka Chopra.

Christian Louboutin

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Iridescent Scallop Leather Pumps, $795

Jessica Simpson

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Wisla Pump, $69.99

Naturalizer

Buy Now: Naturalizer Arielle Pump, $125

