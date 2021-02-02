Priyanka Chopra Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in an Open-Back Tiger Dress & Strappy Stilettos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed off her wild side with a little help from her dog, Diana Chopra Jonas.

The “White Tiger” star channeled the name of her new Netflix film in an animal-striped dress courtesy of St. John; in bold fashion, Chopra Jonas matched the now sold-out open-back design to her pet’s black and white tiger jacket.

To top off her own look, too, the Indian actress opted for sleek black leather sandals complete with a trio of securing straps and a steep stiletto heel.

As her new movie released this year, the film producer has been quite busy with virtual interviews and press days. In one post on social media, Chopra Jonas revealed her hidden waist-up styling hack as she did “top half Zoom styling” with a little help from celebrity stylist Law Roach. The outfit included a chic green blouse with a chunky chain necklace contrasted by black relaxed trousers and slip-on flat mules.

In addition to showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra Jonas has taken the time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. The actress, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

