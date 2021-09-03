Princess Diana’s Nieces Make Stylish Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival

Meet Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer — the 29-year-old twins and nieces of the late Princess Diana. The stylish sisters made their red carpet debut this week at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Both wore Alberta Ferretti gowns for the festival’s opening night ceremony on Thursday, which also marked the premiere of “Parallel Mothers.” For the occasion, Lady Amelia chose a beaded and mesh, long-sleeved gown while Lady Eliza wore a strapless, blush dress.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer at the 78th Venice Film Festival for the red carpet opening ceremony. Both wore Alberta Ferretti. CREDIT: MEGA Upon arrival in Venice on Thursday, the sisters were photographed in head-to-toe Alberta Ferretti. Lady Amelia donned t-strap thong sandals from the designer and a white high-waisted shorts with a knit, collared top. Lady Eliza, meanwhile, opted for espadrille flats paired with baggy pants and a white tank.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer arriving at the Excelsior Hotel ahead of the Venice Film Festival 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Though the Venice Film Festival marked their first red carpet appearance, the twins are no strangers to the spotlight. They are the younger sisters of socialite Lady Kitty Spencer — all daughters of Earl Spencer (Princess Diana’s younger brother). Earlier this summer, all gathered for Lady Kitty’s nuptials to South African fashion mogul Michael Lewis in Frascati, Italy.

Aside from that, the Spencer twins have been spotted modeling for magazines such as Elle Italia, Tatler and Hello!.

Coincidentally at the Venice Film Festival, was the premiere of “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The film premiered today and saw Stewart on the red carpet, wearing Chanel.

Kristen Stewart attending the “Spencer” Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, in Chanel. CREDIT: Mega

