Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Pippa Middleton wearing a long green coat and a pair of patent leather pumps at the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height.

Detail of Pippa Middleton’s patent leather pointed toe pumps. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Middleton opted for minimal accessories. She wore a pair of bright green drop earrings with a gold-encrusted edge and carried a black clutch.

Related The 23 Best Christmas Socks to Rock This Holiday Season As Christmas Nears, Holiday Shopping Is Set Break Records, Despite Supply Chain Worries Michelle Obama Plays Santa in Sharp Gray Suit and Chic Pointed-Toe Flats

Pippa Middleton wearing a long green coat and a pair of patent leather pumps at the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

When it comes to the columnist’s typical style, she tends to opt for more casual looks. She usually favors comfortable sneaker silhouettes from brands like Jimmy Choo, Hoka One and Adidas. For formalwear, she tends to sport top brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Ganni, Stella McCartney and Kate Spade.

Shop these pointed-toe pumps inspired by Pippa Middleton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Pointed Toe Pump, $99 – $109.95

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump Women, $98

Buy Now: BCB Generation Hallix Pump, $110

Flip through the gallery to see seven times Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle twinned.