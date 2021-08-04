×
Pink Is Chic for Summer in Striped Maxi Dress & Comfy Superga Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
(FILE) Pink Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 But Is Now Negative And Donates $1 Million To Fight Pandemic. She stated she was donating $1 million - $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. 04 Apr 2020 Pictured: P!nk, Pink, Alecia Beth Moore. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA641473_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pink
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Pink looked relaxed and casual while leaving a lunch with her parents yesterday in Malibu, Calif.

The “So What” musician donned a blue and white vertical striped maxi dress with a V-shaped neckline. She paired the dress with a matching headscarf and a white cardigan from Lacoste that features a sizable crocodile appliqué on the left side of the sweater. For accessories, she wore simple gold necklaces and carried a Prada handbag.

Pink seen having lunch with her parents in Malibu after offering to pay fines for Olympic Norwegian women's handball team. 03 Aug 2021 Pictured: Pink Alecia Moore. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776155_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pink seen having lunch with her parents in Malibu, Calif.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA
As it pertains to footwear, Pink wore a pair of white canvas sneakers from the brand Superga that feature white laces and thin soles. They also feature a rounded toe shoe that emphasizes comfort. The shoes are simple and complement the rest of her ensemble.

Canvas sneakers are a popular silhouette that’s considered a mainstay in the overreaching archetype of sneakers. They have the versatility to dress down a more formal look while also being simple enough to add polish to a casual look. The silhouette comes in various colors and designs and also features high-top and mid-top variations. Brands like Superga and Keds are known for creating staple canvas styles.

When Pink is not on stage, she wears clothing that can be considered comfortable and functional. The mother-of-two frequently posts pictures of her kids on Instagram, where she’s seen in activewear and cozy hoodies. During more festive occasions, Pink wears gowns that are eye-catching and match her aesthetic as an artist.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has had a few Covergirl campaigns over the years. She’s known for making statements on red carpets by wearing suits and rocker-influenced looks that garner attention.

Slip on a pair of canvas shoes and add a little bit of comfort and polish to your summer looks, inspired by Pink.

Superga 2750 COTU CLASSIC
CREDIT: Superga

To Buy: Superga 2750 Cotu sneakers, $65.

Keds Classic Sneakers
CREDIT: Keds

To Buy: Champion Originals, $49.95

Cairuma Off-White Canvas
CREDIT: Cariuma

To Buy: Cariuma Canvas sneakers, $79

