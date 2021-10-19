See Pete Davidson Wearing Some of the Most Popular Sneakers Through the Years

Pete Davidson is most known for being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” as well as appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out.” And the comedian boasts a style that’s as loud as his personality.

Davidson’s clothes are always full of color, have lots of prints and even raunchy quotes printed across them. But the entertainer’s sneaker game is what catches people’s attention. His footwear typically features bright colors and graphics.

Often his choice of sneaker isn’t cohesive with his choice of clothing, but that’s what makes it his signature look. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s Yeezy line to Air Jordans, Vans and more.

Here, a look at some of his standout sneaker moments.

Pete Davidson on Aug. 27, 2016 at “The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe” at Sony Pictures Studios. CREDIT: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/MEGA In 2016, Davidson participated in “The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.” The comedian word a tailored navy blue suit with the highly sought after Nike Mags. This sneaker is a replica of the high-tech footwear that Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly wore in “Back to the Future Part II.” The Mags feature an “adaptive fit,” where the shoe will tighten itself instead of having to do it manually with shoelaces. They can resell for over $85,000. Davidson joined the likes of Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Fabolous with owning a pair of the coveted sneakers.

Pete Davidson (L) and Machine Gun Kelly at the “Big Time Adolescence” premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 8, 2019. CREDIT: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA When Davidson attended the “Big Time Adolescence” with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, he looked comfy-casual in ripped jeans and a khaki coat. The TV star wore Fendi “dad” sneakers to match his splatter-paint hoodie. The mania logo-print sneakers feature black Italian leather uppers with a large rubber running sole. They retail for $950.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV VMAs held at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA In 2018, Davidson attended the MTV Video Music Awards with then-girlfriend Ariana Grande. Davidson matched a black and white outfit to Grande’s metallic silver look. For footwear, he chose Off-White sneakers by Virgil Abloh. The white Italian leather footwear featured black diagonal stripes on the sides and the trademark Off-White orange tag.

Pete Davidson on the catwalk for Alexander Wang show in New York City on May 31, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Making his fashion runway debut in 2019, Davidson surprised attendees at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week. The comedian-turned-model sauntered onto the stage in dual tone leather and denim pants with a white tank that displayed his many tattoos. His look was styled with a branded, fitted beanie and black patent leather sneakers. The sneakers are a collaboration between Alexander Wang and Adidas. The “Futureshell” men’s shoe retails for over $200.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande seen coming out from their apartment in NYC on July 11, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA Davidson’s sneaker collection ranges from basketball court shoes, simple lifestyle sneakers and intricately designed rare footwear. He’s becoming more known for making transformative appearances in dressy attire paired with classic Air Jordans and other coveted streetwear-favorite sneakers. In fact, he appeared on the 2015 “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber” in “Just Don” Air Jordan 2 Royal Blues and wore Jordan 4 “Oreo” Retros to the 2015 Emmys.

Still, you won’t catch the standup star wearing his rarest sneakers in his collection on a typical day in the streets. For casual everyday wear, the “SNL” star usually wears more accessible style. Davidson has been spotted in well-worn Vans and Converse sneakers or a classic white Reebok with gum soles while shopping or on coffee runs.