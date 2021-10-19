×
See Pete Davidson Wearing Some of the Most Popular Sneakers Through the Years

By Karissa Franklin
Pete Davidson in NYC
Pete Davidson.
CREDIT: MEGA

Pete Davidson is most known for being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” as well as appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out.” And the comedian boasts a style that’s as loud as his personality.

Davidson’s clothes are always full of color, have lots of prints and even raunchy quotes printed across them. But the entertainer’s sneaker game is what catches people’s attention. His footwear typically features bright colors and graphics.

Often his choice of sneaker isn’t cohesive with his choice of clothing, but that’s what makes it his signature look. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s Yeezy line to Air Jordans, Vans and more.

Here, a look at some of his standout sneaker moments.

27 August 2016 - Culver City, California. Pete Davidson. The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe held at Sony Pictures Studios. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: admphotostwo282479.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson on Aug. 27, 2016 at “The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe” at Sony Pictures Studios.
CREDIT: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/MEGA
In 2016, Davidson participated in “The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.” The comedian word a tailored navy blue suit with the highly sought after Nike Mags. This sneaker is a replica of the high-tech footwear that Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly wore in “Back to the Future Part II.” The Mags feature an “adaptive fit,” where the shoe will tighten itself instead of having to do it manually with shoelaces. They can resell for over $85,000. Davidson joined the likes of Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Fabolous with owning a pair of the coveted sneakers.

'Big Time Adolescence' Premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. 08 Jan 2019 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colson Baker (aka "Machine Gun Kelly"). Photo credit: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA348170_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson (L) and Machine Gun Kelly at the “Big Time Adolescence” premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 8, 2019.
CREDIT: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
When Davidson attended the “Big Time Adolescence” with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, he looked comfy-casual in ripped jeans and a khaki coat. The TV star wore Fendi “dad” sneakers to match his splatter-paint hoodie. The mania logo-print sneakers feature black Italian leather uppers with a large rubber running sole. They retail for $950.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV "VMAs'" held at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City, NY © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 20 Aug 2018 Pictured: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA264673_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV VMAs held at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
In 2018, Davidson attended the MTV Video Music Awards with then-girlfriend Ariana Grande. Davidson matched a black and white outfit to Grande’s metallic silver look. For footwear, he chose Off-White sneakers by Virgil Abloh. The white Italian leather footwear featured black diagonal stripes on the sides and the trademark Off-White orange tag.

Pete Davidson at the catwalk Alexander Wang Show in New York City. 31 May 2019 Pictured: Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA433855_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson on the catwalk for Alexander Wang show in New York City on May 31, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Making his fashion runway debut in 2019, Davidson surprised attendees at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week. The comedian-turned-model sauntered onto the stage in dual tone leather and denim pants with a white tank that displayed his many tattoos. His look was styled with a branded, fitted beanie and black patent leather sneakers. The sneakers are a collaboration between Alexander Wang and Adidas. The “Futureshell” men’s shoe retails for over $200.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Pete Davidson seen coming out from their apartment in NYC. 11 Jul 2018 Pictured: Ariana Grande. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA251281_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande seen coming out from their apartment in NYC on July 11, 2018.
CREDIT: MEGA
Davidson’s sneaker collection ranges from basketball court shoes, simple lifestyle sneakers and intricately designed rare footwear. He’s becoming more known for making transformative appearances in dressy attire paired with classic Air Jordans and other coveted streetwear-favorite sneakers. In fact, he appeared on the 2015 “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber” in “Just Don” Air Jordan 2 Royal Blues and wore Jordan 4 “Oreo” Retros to the 2015 Emmys.

Still, you won’t catch the standup star wearing his rarest sneakers in his collection on a typical day in the streets. For casual everyday wear, the “SNL” star usually wears more accessible style. Davidson has been spotted in well-worn Vans and Converse sneakers or a classic white Reebok with gum soles while shopping or on coffee runs.

