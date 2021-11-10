Pete Davidson Revives Retro Style With Flannel Jacket, Dad Hat & Nike Air Force 1s for ‘Seth Meyers’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On Monday, Pete Davidson stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to discuss his new animated series, “The Freak Brothers.” For his appearance, Davidson sported some retro staples.

Pete Davidson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 8, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The 27-year-old wore a black and white flannel jacket with a brown hoodie and beige pants. He coordinated the look with a dark blue Calvin Klein hat and a pair of classic all-white Nike Air Force 1s.

Opting for a simple pair of white Air Force sneakers is different for the comedian as he is known for sporting some of the most stylish kicks. His shoe selection is usually as loud as his personality, typically featuring bright colors and graphics. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s sought-after Yeezy line to Air Jordans, Vans and more.

Although the actor kept it casual and cozy for the late-night show, he has emerged as a surprisingly fun and risk-taking dresser.

Lately, the “Saturday Night Live” star has been switching out his streetwear style for more cozy outfits. He credits Adam Sandler for his style choices. Davidson has been heavily influenced by the SNL alum. He considers Sandler a fashion icon and has admitted to duplicating some of his looks. The former “Wild n’ Out” star admires Sandler’s ability to exude confidence when he is in his most comfortable pieces. Davidson and Sandler are actually close in real life, which makes the style nod more meaningful.

