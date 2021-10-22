Pete Davidson Steps Out in Starry Saint Laurent Sneakers for NY Knicks Game

Pete Davidson wears Saint Laurent sneakers on his way to NY Knicks home opener on Oct. 21.

Pete Davidson gives patches a trendy twist.

“The Suicide Squad” actor was spotted while heading to the season home opener game for the New York Knicks in New York City last night. For the ensemble, Davidson wore a jacket decked out in various patches that represented different causes and objects.

Pete Davidson arrives to Madison Square Garden in NYC for the Knicks home opener. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

A closer look at Pete Davidson’s Saint Laurent white low-top sneakers. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Davidson wore a pair of white Saint Laurent low-top sneakers that featured multicolored stars. The shoes are available for purchase at Bloomingdales.com.

Taking a gander through Davidson’s Instagram feed shows that he typically fancies modern, trendy streetwear pieces that are creative and fun. He’s seen wearing styles like slouchy sweaters, fun cardigans and baggy pants. For shoes, Davidson wears sneakers from brands like Nike and Vans.

Davidson has also stepped foot into the fashion industry. Recently, he starred in campaigns for Rowing Blazers and Moose Knuckles. He also starred in a campaign for Alexander Wang last year.

