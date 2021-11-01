Pete Davidson’s Retro-Grunge Style Through the Years

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to fashion, Pete Davidson has become known for his retro and grungy style.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian often wears colorful ensembles on and off the events circuit, cementing his style status with affordable pieces and playful tones. Davidson’s regularly worn multicolored athleisure from brands like Stay Cool, as well as sharp coats and puffer jackets from labels like The North Face. However, on the red carpet he typically wears collared shirts or tonal suits for a softer edge.

For footwear, Davidson frequently wears sneakers in a variety of colors, aesthetics and finishes. Tonal and neutral pairs from brands like Nike have become his go-tos on the red carpet. For casual events and outings, he usually wears low-top sneakers in all-white or colorful palettes from Adidas, New Balance and Saint Laurent for a sleek retro edge.

In April 2017, Davidson hit the red carpet with Cazzie David at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Stand Up! event in Beverly Hills, Calif. For the occasion, the “King of Staten Island” star wore a navy and green color-blocked shirt with blue jeans, as well as gray high-top sneakers and a gold watch.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David attend the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Stand Up! event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in April 2017. CREDIT: MEGA

Davidson added a sporty edge to a casual look while in New York City with Ariana Grande in 2018. The star wore a pink T-shirt printed with Wu Tang Clan logos and bright blue joggers. His look was complete with black sunglasses, a black Supreme crossbody bag and athletic white sneakers.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande in New York City. CREDIT: PC / MEGA

For a casual shopping trip in December 2019, Davidson brought a ’90s twist to his signature style. The actor wore a black puffer coat and gray beanie by The North Face, complete with blue jeans and a white leather Adidas sneakers.

Pete Davidson shops in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA

While attending a New York Knicks game in October 2021, Davidson elevated his casual style with colorful pieces and accents. The comedian wore a navy jacket covered in embroidered patches with bright blue pants. For footwear, he gave his outfit a rock n’ roll edge with Saint Laurent sneakers printed with multicolored stars.

Pete Davidson attends a New York Knicks game in October 2021. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

