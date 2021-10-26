×
Penn Badgley Looks Effortlessly Dapper in a Wine-Colored Suit & Louboutin Shoes for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Allie Fasanella
Penn Badgley seen arriving at the Build studios in NYC. 05 Sep 2018 Pictured: Penn Badgley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA270756_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penn Badgley
CREDIT: MEGA

Penn Badgley, star of Netflix’s ultra-popular series “You,” which released its third season earlier this month, made a stylish appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

Getting some styling assistance from Warren Alfie Baker for the occasion, the 34-year-old “Gossip Girl” alum dressed in a velvet wine-colored Armani suit paired with a Canali turtleneck sweater in almost the same color. He accessorized with a Mont Blanc watch and pulled the look together effortlessly with a pair of tan brown leather Christian Louboutin oxford shoes.

 

Seamlessly complementing the rest of his ensemble, the simple-yet-sophisticated caramel-hued style features an elongated silhouette with a classic rounded square toe shape.

Badgley, who is promoting the latest season of “You,” doesn’t make a lot of celebrity appearances typically and tends to keep a low profile. That said, when the curly-haired actor does step out, he’s been known to show off dapper looks consisting of timeless pieces.

Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley wears a short-sleeve button-up shirt with navy trousers and back lace-up shoes in NYC back in 2018.
CREDIT: MEGA

During the interview, the actor revealed how he got his unique first name, divulging that he’s named after the ubiquitous tennis ball brand, Penn. “I think I was about the size of a tennis ball — that’s what my mom said to my father — bouncing a tennis ball…” he shared.

Penn Badgley
The actor dresses in a puffer coat, scarf, black pants and black leather boots in NYC in 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Check out Penn Badgley’s full interview with Jimmy  Kimmel below.

Shop the look.

louboutin Greggo leather oxford shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Greggo Leather Oxford Shoes, $895; matchesfashion.com

allen edmonds oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

 

To Buy: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford, $277; nordstrom.com

Santoni Darian Cap Toe Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Santoni Darian Cap Toe Oxford, $750; nordstrom.com

