Penn Badgley Looks Effortlessly Dapper in a Wine-Colored Suit & Louboutin Shoes for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Penn Badgley, star of Netflix’s ultra-popular series “You,” which released its third season earlier this month, made a stylish appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.
Getting some styling assistance from Warren Alfie Baker for the occasion, the 34-year-old “Gossip Girl” alum dressed in a velvet wine-colored Armani suit paired with a Canali turtleneck sweater in almost the same color. He accessorized with a Mont Blanc watch and pulled the look together effortlessly with a pair of tan brown leather Christian Louboutin oxford shoes.
Seamlessly complementing the rest of his ensemble, the simple-yet-sophisticated caramel-hued style features an elongated silhouette with a classic rounded square toe shape.
Badgley, who is promoting the latest season of “You,” doesn’t make a lot of celebrity appearances typically and tends to keep a low profile. That said, when the curly-haired actor does step out, he’s been known to show off dapper looks consisting of timeless pieces.
During the interview, the actor revealed how he got his unique first name, divulging that he’s named after the ubiquitous tennis ball brand, Penn. “I think I was about the size of a tennis ball — that’s what my mom said to my father — bouncing a tennis ball…” he shared.
Check out Penn Badgley’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.
Shop the look.
