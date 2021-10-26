Penn Badgley Looks Effortlessly Dapper in a Wine-Colored Suit & Louboutin Shoes for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Penn Badgley, star of Netflix’s ultra-popular series “You,” which released its third season earlier this month, made a stylish appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

Getting some styling assistance from Warren Alfie Baker for the occasion, the 34-year-old “Gossip Girl” alum dressed in a velvet wine-colored Armani suit paired with a Canali turtleneck sweater in almost the same color. He accessorized with a Mont Blanc watch and pulled the look together effortlessly with a pair of tan brown leather Christian Louboutin oxford shoes.

Seamlessly complementing the rest of his ensemble, the simple-yet-sophisticated caramel-hued style features an elongated silhouette with a classic rounded square toe shape.

Badgley, who is promoting the latest season of “You,” doesn’t make a lot of celebrity appearances typically and tends to keep a low profile. That said, when the curly-haired actor does step out, he’s been known to show off dapper looks consisting of timeless pieces.

Penn Badgley wears a short-sleeve button-up shirt with navy trousers and back lace-up shoes in NYC back in 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

During the interview, the actor revealed how he got his unique first name, divulging that he’s named after the ubiquitous tennis ball brand, Penn. “I think I was about the size of a tennis ball — that’s what my mom said to my father — bouncing a tennis ball…” he shared.

The actor dresses in a puffer coat, scarf, black pants and black leather boots in NYC in 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Check out Penn Badgley’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.

