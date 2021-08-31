Penelope Cruz Steps Out for Venice Film Festival in Chanel Jacket & Skirt With Flared Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz gives a casual twist to a polished Chanel set by teaming it with a simple T-shirt.

The “Blow” actress was spotted with director Pedro Almodóvar today during the Venice Film Festival donning the luxury label in a crisp white jacket accented with tweed over a tee and a matching skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a white bag and sleek black sunglasses.

Penelope Cruz during the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Penelope Cruz’s white Chanel peep-toe heels. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To address the shoes, Cruz popped on a pair of white peep-toe sandals that featured a chic flared heel for an elevated look.

Cruz’s essential style consists of modern silhouettes that sometimes have a trendy flair. She’s a fan of edgy tops, flowy dresses, structured jackets and dashing leather wear. When it comes to her footwear, Cruz fancies typical styles like sharp pumps, sleek heeled sandals and effective sneakers. The “Zoolander 2” actress also has a penchant for oversized suiting, decorative separates and striking bodysuits.

When she graces red carpets, Cruz turns heads in statement-making gowns from brands like Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz is beloved by brands in the fashion industry and acted as a Chanel and starred in campaigns. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Loewe, Carprisa and John Hardy Jewelry.

Slip on a pair of white peep-toe sandals and add a chic touch to your outfits, inspired by Cruz.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy Sandal, $60.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Natalia Knotted Platform Sandals, $450.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398.

See celebrities wearing the monochrome trend.