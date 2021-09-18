Penelope Cruz Graces the ‘San Sebastian Festival’ Red Carpet in a Crystal Beaded Dress and Metallic Strap Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz was looking radiant during the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

Though the actress has made several appearances as of late, Cruz looked extra glamorous on Friday in a short crystal-beaded dress featuring a cascade of glass beads, intricate sequin details, plunging neckline and criss-cross straps.

To elevate the look, the “Madre Paralelas” actress opted for silver hoop earrings and a matching clutch. As for footwear, Cruz went for her usual style: high heels encompassing ankle straps, silver uppers and 4.5-inch heels.

Penelope Cruz graces the red carpet at the San Sebastian Festival. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

On recent occasions, Cruz has donned this classic style for different star-studded events. She wore a similar pair of silver sandals during a photo-call for her upcoming film “Official Competition.” Her footwear repertoire includes heel incorporating ankle straps, peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. When Cruz has to walk the red carpet, she usually wears high-end brands such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace.

A closer look at the silver sandals Penelope Cruz wore on the red carpet. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Cruz’s refined taste is evident throughout her paparazzi moments and promotions, from popping into the Yves Saint Laurent party in a black dress to her Chanel ensembles and even campaigns for Loewe, John Hardy Jewelry and Caprisa.

Lately, the star has had a busy red carpet season in lace-embellished ball gowns, shimmery maxi gowns and ruffled tiered dresses to promote her upcoming film.

Shine your way through with a pair of metallic strap sandals inspired by Cruz.

Buy Now: Nine West Yess Sandal, $68.99

Buy Now: Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal-Star Heel Metallic Leather Sandals, $595

Buy Now: Nine West Women’s Zadien Ankle Strap Dress Sandals, $89