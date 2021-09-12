Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette.

The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels.

Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s muses.

During her stay in Venice, Cruz donned many Chanel looks from head to toe, including a black-and-white dress, a floor-length layered gown with ruffles and a tweed skirt suit.

Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet in a two-tone pumps. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA When the queen of Spanish films attends events, she graces the red carpet in decorative suits, embellished gowns and distinctive separates. Cruz, who was attending the festival to promote Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” received a Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The film explores the traumatic events of the 1930s Spanish civil war alongside the story of two mothers.

Pair your elegant outfits with a two-tone pump inspired by Penelope Cruz.

Buy Now: Elisabetta Franchi Contrast Pointed Pumps, $659

Buy Now: Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo 85 Two-Tone Leather Pumps, $715

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo Liya Leather Slingback Pumps, $795