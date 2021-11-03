Penelope Cruz Sparkles in Daring Backless Jacket, Miniskirt and Mary Jane Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022 Show

Penelope Cruz always makes a statement in Chanel’s front row, as proved by the actress’ latest look.

While attending Chanel’s resort 2022 runway show in Dubai, UAE, Cruz wore the French label’s sleek take on the matching set trend. The “Vanilla Sky” star donned a white jacket covered in sequins, which featured gold buttons on its front—plus a plunging V-shaped back and wide sleeves. The daring piece was accentuated with a gold Chanel logo necklace draped across Cruz’s back, marking a return of the mid-2010’s “back necklace” trend. Cruz’s top and its matching sequined miniskirt also featured a woven multicolored trim, which she accessorized with Chanel’s diamond jewelry and a pink quilted handbag.

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of printed sandals—also by Chanel. The Mary Jane style featured a front and slingback strap, as well as block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The shoes included white uppers, covered in miniature black Chanel double C logos. The footwear added a chic finish to Cruz’s look, while bringing it a hint of monochrome with coordinating white hues.

Heeled sandals are making a comeback, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. Styles like Cruz’s are favored for their comfort and support, thanks to secure straps and thick heels. In addition to the “Everybody Knows” actress, stars like Gabrielle Union, Katy Perry and Jamie Chung have been spotted in sleek sandals by Gucci, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Penelope Cruz attends Chanel’s resort 2022 runway show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

