×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Penelope Cruz Sparkles in Daring Backless Jacket, Miniskirt and Mary Jane Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022 Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
PenelopeCruzChanel
Chanel Spring 2022 Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Collection
View Gallery 71 Images

Penelope Cruz always makes a statement in Chanel’s front row, as proved by the actress’ latest look.

While attending Chanel’s resort 2022 runway show in Dubai, UAE, Cruz wore the French label’s sleek take on the matching set trend. The “Vanilla Sky” star donned a white jacket covered in sequins, which featured gold buttons on its front—plus a plunging V-shaped back and wide sleeves. The daring piece was accentuated with a gold Chanel logo necklace draped across Cruz’s back, marking a return of the mid-2010’s “back necklace” trend. Cruz’s top and its matching sequined miniskirt also featured a woven multicolored trim, which she accessorized with Chanel’s diamond jewelry and a pink quilted handbag.

Related

Chrissy Teigen Redefines Author Style in Suspenders, a Lace Crop Top & Heels at Barnes & Noble

Jennifer Garner Brings Summery Skirt Into Fall With Camel Sweater and Chanel Sneakers

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at 'Spencer' Premiere

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of printed sandals—also by Chanel. The Mary Jane style featured a front and slingback strap, as well as block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The shoes included white uppers, covered in miniature black Chanel double C logos. The footwear added a chic finish to Cruz’s look, while bringing it a hint of monochrome with coordinating white hues.

Heeled sandals are making a comeback, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. Styles like Cruz’s are favored for their comfort and support, thanks to secure straps and thick heels. In addition to the “Everybody Knows” actress, stars like Gabrielle Union, Katy Perry and Jamie Chung have been spotted in sleek sandals by Gucci, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Penelope Cruz, Chanel, runway show, resort show, Dubai, jacket, miniskirt, sandals, white sandals, block heel sandals
Penelope Cruz attends Chanel’s resort 2022 runway show.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Click though the gallery to discover Chanel’s Spring 2022 collection from Paris Fashion Week.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad