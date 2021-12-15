Penelope Cruz Looks Like Old Hollywood Royalty in Red Chanel Gown & Peep-Toe Pumps at MoMA’s 2021 Film Benefit

Penelope Cruz’s career in cinema was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit in New York City on Tuesday night. She stepped out in a glamorous look for the occasion, turning heads as she arrived at MoMA.

The Spanish actress opted for a custom red Chanel couture gown featuring an off-the-shoulder design with sparkling straps and a bow-embellished bodice. The open-back dress was inspired by the fashion house’s fall ’21 haute couture collection. Coming up slightly in the front, it revealed a pair of black satin peep-toe pumps and red toenails to match.

Penelope Cruz wears a red Chanel fall 2020 couture gown featuring a sparkling off-the-shoulder design and bow-embellished bodice. CREDIT: MEGA

The style boasted a slight platform and classic ankle strap fastening. The 47-year-old Oscar winner, who is a Chanel ambassador, further accessorized with Chanel fine jewelry, too, including the Premiers Brins diamond earrings and the Étoile Filante and Comète white gold rings.

Penelope Cruz is photographed arriving at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday evening. CREDIT: MEGA

The annual film benefit saw stars like actresses Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, singer Ricky Martin and designer Zac Posen pay homage to the “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” star. Martin spoke of their friendship and shared memories of his time filming alongside Cruz during “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

A closer look at Penelope Cruz wearing black satin peep-toe pumps featuring a slight platform. CREDIT: MEGA

“I would not be here tonight and honored by MoMA if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, and helped me grow as an artist and a person,” she said during her speech.

