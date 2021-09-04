×
Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas pose at the photocall of ‘Competencia Oficial’ during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on the Lido in Venice, Italy, on 04 September 2021. Photo: Vinnie Levine
Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed.

The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm.

directors Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat and actors Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez attending "Competencia Oficial" Photocall - The 78th Venice International Film Festival. 04 Sep 2021 Pictured: Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat. Photo credit: maximon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA783861_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penelope Cruz dressed in head-to-toe Chanel for the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
CREDIT: Maximon / MEGA
It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most fabulous aspects of this look. At first they may seem like your standard black peep-toe pumps, but it’s impossible not to pay attention to the pearl-embellished heel. The combination of black satin with pearl is a Chanel standard that will never lose its touch.

Penelope Cruz’s pearl-embellished heels were the winning point of the all-Chanel ensemble.
CREDIT: MEGA

Cruz was wearing Chanel throughout the course of the Venice Film Festival. From a little black dress paired with a black netted cape to a cream and blue tweed suit, Cruz’s style throughout the event was the perfect blend of modernity and classic styles.

The actress is a longtime ambassador of the brand and was one of for creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s muses, even having the honor to walk in Lagerfeld’s last Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week.

