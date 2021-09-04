Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed.

The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm.

Penelope Cruz dressed in head-to-toe Chanel for the 2021 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Maximon / MEGA It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most fabulous aspects of this look. At first they may seem like your standard black peep-toe pumps, but it’s impossible not to pay attention to the pearl-embellished heel. The combination of black satin with pearl is a Chanel standard that will never lose its touch.

Penelope Cruz’s pearl-embellished heels were the winning point of the all-Chanel ensemble. CREDIT: MEGA

Cruz was wearing Chanel throughout the course of the Venice Film Festival. From a little black dress paired with a black netted cape to a cream and blue tweed suit, Cruz’s style throughout the event was the perfect blend of modernity and classic styles.

The actress is a longtime ambassador of the brand and was one of for creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s muses, even having the honor to walk in Lagerfeld’s last Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week.

