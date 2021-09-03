Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel.

The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings.

Penelope Cruz arrives at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Penelope Cruz’s pearl-embellished peep-toe heels. CREDIT: MEGA

To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security.

For Cruz, her essential style consists of modern, trendy silhouettes that have a refined flair. She’s a fan of flowy dresses and dashing leather-wear. She also has a penchant for oversized suiting, classic dresses, decorative separates, edgy swimsuits and striking bodysuits. Cruz fancies typical shoes like sharp pumps and sleek peep-toe heeled sandals.

While gracing red carpets, Cruz wears jaw-dropping gowns from brands like Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz is beloved by brands in the fashion industry and acted as a Chanel ambassador by starring in campaigns.

