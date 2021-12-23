Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic.

The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire.

Shoe-wise, Paris opted for a pair of black shimmery pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo that added a bit of color contrast to her outfit. Nicky chose a pair of silver heels that incorporated a strappy and semi-opened toe design.

Paris is known for having a very trendy and very daring sartorial sense as she’s always on the pulse of what’s popular and happening in the fashion industry. For example, before the years of internet domination and Instagram influencers, she was the first of her type to implement trends in a broad way through paparazzi exposure.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer, of course, is no stranger to the clothing industry and has starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino, Lanvin and Guess. Paris is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear. The mogul also has 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Nicky recently released a collection through her line with French Sole. It features a range of flats, heels and sneakers that all have a fashion-forward twist. She has a refined style that prompts her to wear styles like oversized coats and teddy bear flats (which happen to be from her French Sole collection).

