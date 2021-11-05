Paris Jackson Goes Sky-High in Towering Gold Platforms With Victorian Corset at amfAR Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Jackson paired a corset with platforms yet again.

The actress attended the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night, which was held to benefit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. She went with a Victorian-inspired look, wearing a dress from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood spring 2022 collection, complete with a lace-up corset. The dress, in shades of gray and gold, featured lace overlay, puffy sleeves and tiers throughout.

Paris Jackson at the amfAR Gala on Nov. 4. CREDIT: JLRED

For her shoes, Jackson went sky-high. Her yellow platform heels reached at least 5 inches and included a simple pattern, plus an ankle strap as well as a peep-toe. Her outfit, complete with platform and a corset, was reminiscent of a look she wore just last month to celebrate 100 years of Vogue Paris.

A closer look at Jackson’s shoes. CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

The “Star” actress’ style can be qualified as boho-chic, including fringed elements, looser silhouettes and more carefree appeal. Her wardrobe includes pieces from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Dior, Longchamp, Alice & Olivia and more.

When she isn’t working as an actress, Jackson spends her time modeling, and has appeared in campaigns for Penshoppe alongside Kendall Jenner as well as Calvin Klein and Re/Done. What’s more, Jackson has made a name for herself in the fashion world and has sat front row at a selection of major fashion shows — think brands like Vivienne Westwood, Moschino and Christian Dior — as well as strutted the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Shop yellow platforms to match Jackson.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Dercy Platform Sandal, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffery Campbell Prima Donna Platform Sandal, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Saint Laurent Bianca Knotted Leather Platform Sandals, $1,095

Click to see a look through Paris Jackson’s boho-chic style through the years.