Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic in a Retro Jean Jacket, Harem Pants & Moccasin-Style Boots

Paris Jackson continued to show off her boho-chic style as she stepped out in Los Angeles this week.

The model and singer joined a friend for dinner in West Hollywood last night and opted for a 1970s-era ensemble; the outfit layered an oversize denim jacket with a green V-neck tee and crimson cinched-hem harem pants. She then furthered the bohemian vibes with a bandana face mask and a series of chain necklaces.

Paris Jackson out and about in Los Angeles with a friend, Feb. 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Paris Jackson’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete the look and prepare for chillier weather, Jackson then slipped on a set of comfy-chic boots. The moccasin-style pair included exposed stitching and a lace-up design with fringed tassels and a fuzzy interior lining.

Paris Jackson out and about in Los Angeles with a friend, Feb. 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Paris Jackson’s fuzzy boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Star” actress’ style can be qualified as boho-chic, including fringed elements, looser silhouettes and more care-free appeal. Her collection of duds includes pieces from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Dior, Longchamp, Alice & Olivia, of course, and more. As for modeling, you can find Jackson in campaigns for Penshoppe alongside Kendall Jenner as well as Calvin Klein and Re/Done. What’s more, Jackson has sat front row at a selection of major fashion shows — think brands like Stella McCartney, Moschino and Christian Dior — as well as strutted the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Paris Jackson’s chic street style throughout her years in the spotlight.