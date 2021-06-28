×
Paris Jackson Is Radiant in a Floral Dress and 5-Inch Heels for the ‘Fast 9’ Movie Premiere

By Aaron Royce
More Stories By Aaron

Charlize Theron’s CTAOP Night Out: Fast & Furious
Paris Jackson stepped out in her signature bohemian style last night, at a “Fast 9” movie screening hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

Jackson donned a green and white Vivienne Westwood dress for the occasion. The off-the-shoulder dress featured mixed floral prints and a midi skirt, as well as a gathered and draped bustier top. She accessorized with several of her bohemian signatures: stacked bangles and friendship bracelets, numerous gold rings and contrasting earrings (one large gold hoop, one delicate diamond drop).

Paris Jackson, Saint Laurent, sandals
Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron’s CTAOP screening of “Fast 9” at Universal Studios on June 26, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

For footwear, Jackson slipped on a set of towering white platform sandals by Saint Laurent. The open-toe Bianca style, a signature of the French brand, featured 5.3-inch block heels, thick platform soles and knotted leather toe straps. Jackson’s pair also featured a set of wraparound ankle ties, knotted in bows at the heel. Though her shoes appear to have sold out, a similar pair retails for $895 on Farfetch.com.

A closer look at Jackson’s sandals.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Ankle-wrap ties have become a popular footwear trend this season, due to their added support and punchy style that wraps around the ankles and calves. Stars like Kristin Cavallari, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and more have been spotted in the style in recent months. Jackson’s pair for the CTAOP event added a groovy ’70s twist to the trend with a block heel and knotted toe straps, which have also been popular in recent styles by Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

The “Star” actress is known for her bohemian-chic style, which often features intricate beading, fringe and flowy silhouettes. She often wears boots, pumps and strappy sandals detailed with embossed prints or metallic tones on the red carpet, usually from top brands like Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. While off-duty, the model and musician prefers comfy sandals and sneakers by Birkenstock, Converse, and Golden Goose — as well as her go-to cozy Ugg boots.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson seen hanging out with friends for a smoke break from sound studio. 28 Nov 2020 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718059_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Jackson seen hanging out with friends on Nov. 28.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA
Jackson’s role in the fashion world extends beyond wearing designer threads on the red carpet. The star has previously modeled in ads for Calvin Klein, AGL and Re/Done x G.H. Bass & Co. Last January, she also made her runway debut in Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show at Paris Fashion Week. Throughout Fashion Month, Jackson is often seen in the front rows of major labels like Stella McCartney, Christian Dior, Moschino and Givenchy.

Get your ’70s groove on in a pair of platform sandals, inspired by Paris Jackson.

Michael Kors Collection, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Kors Collection platform sandals, $187 (was $208).

Steve Madden, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Lafayette sandals, $100.

Sam Edelman, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro sandals, $120

Click through the gallery for more of Paris Jackson’s bold street style over the years.

