Paris Hilton Brings Back 2000s Wedge Sneakers in an Edgy All-Black Look for Travel

Paris Hilton brought out her edgy side for a jet-set adventure yesterday.

Hopping aboard a flight to an unknown destination, Hilton wore a black leather bomber jacket and matching cap. Adding to her rock n’ roll outfit aesthetic, she sported Philipp Plein’s crystal logo tights, a studded backpack and leather platform wedge sneakers. She topped off the look with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

Paris Hilton’s Philipp Plein tights. CREDIT: Courtesy of Philipp Plein

Hilton’s platform wedge sneakers are an instant hallmark of the early 2010’s, when the silhouette was all the rage. (Back then, Isabel Marant’s Willow platform wedge sneakers were an instant sell out.) In the years since, the wedge’s popularity has slowed down in favor of low-top and 90s-inspired sneakers. However, the style still pops up from time to time, with brands like Marant and Giuseppe Zanotti occasionally releasing seasonal versions of the shoe.

Though they haven’t been spotted on runways in quite some time, the entrepreneur makes the case for bringing them back into the zeitgeist.

The black leather style perfectly matched her jacket and cap, while giving her look some extra height. Plein’s crystal-embellished leggings also added a dose of edgy glamour.

Hilton’s been a strong supporter of Philipp Plein for years, modeling and wearing the designer’s accessories and full looks — usually with plenty of sparkle. Most recently, she donned a neon yellow dress from his fall ’19 collection on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted. She’s even become a front row fixture at his New York Fashion Week and standalone runway shows, wearing ensembles ranging from sporty jumpsuits to see-through dresses.

Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

