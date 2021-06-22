Paris Hilton Revives Velour Tracksuits for Summer With a Rainbow Set & Black Sneakers

The Queen of velour tracksuits is reviving the retro look for summer.

On Tuesday, Paris Hilton stepped out in New York City to attend meetings, wearing a cozy royal blue tracksuit. The plush set was adorned with rainbow stripes at the sides and were finalized with a scrunched hem at the bottom of the pants. Macys.com offers a range of velour tracksuit styles for under $100. Hilton layered the set atop a black t-shirt from Monse.

Velour tracksuits were a huge hit in the early 2000s — a look Hilton made popular. In addition to the famous heiress, stars like Britney Spears, Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lopez were big fans of the cozy look. Today, the style is making a comeback due in part to the fashion industry leaning on more relaxed retire as a result of saying goodbye to dress clothes while isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Paris Hilton out in New York City on June 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Paris Hilton’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, Hilton kept the comfy theme going by sporting a pair of black sneakers from Nike. Her kicks featured mesh uppers and a pink check.

This wouldn’t be the first time within recent weeks that Hilton stepped out in a tracksuit. In May, Hilton was spotted at the Malibu Country Mart yesterday on a smoothie run with fiancé Carter Reum, wearing a light blue tracksuit from Juicy Couture. On her feet, Hilton opted for rainbow striped white sneakers.

